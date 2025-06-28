Customs Deepens Global Support, Signs Cooperation Agreement With Belarus

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international enforcement alliances with the signing of a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters with the Republic of Belarus.

The agreement was formalized on Friday, June 27, 2025, as a side event during the ongoing 145th/146th Sessions of the Customs Co-operation Council at the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

The MoU was signed by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and Mr. Vladimir Orlovsky, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, representing the Government of Belarus.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, CGC Adeniyi described the agreement as a strategic tool to advance the Service’s global customs diplomacy and reform agenda—particularly in the areas of information exchange, joint enforcement, and capacity building.

“We are forging a new chapter in international cooperation, one rooted in mutual trust, operational efficiency, and proactive intelligence,” Adeniyi said. “This partnership with Belarus strengthens our ability to combat transnational threats, facilitate secure trade, and modernize procedures in line with global best practices.”

The agreement provides a legal framework for mutual administrative assistance in critical areas such as revenue protection, accurate classification and valuation, enforcement of prohibitions, and joint operations targeting smuggling and customs fraud. It is anchored on international instruments including the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (1961), the Convention on Psychotropic Substances (1971), the CITES Convention, and the 1953 WCO Recommendation on Mutual Administrative Assistance.

CGC Adeniyi further noted that the MoU reflects the NCS’s shift toward an intelligence-led enforcement model and supports Nigeria’s ambition to become a regional hub for innovative and compliant customs operations.

“Beyond enforcement, this is a framework for learning, innovation, and solidarity among customs administrations,” he added. “Nigeria is proud to stand alongside Belarus in advancing collaborative customs solutions that protect our borders and promote legitimate commerce.”

On his part, Mr. Orlovsky praised the NCS leadership for embracing international cooperation to address shared challenges. He expressed optimism about future collaborations under the new framework.

“This MoU establishes the foundation for strategic engagement between our administrations. Our shared values in safeguarding trade and combating illicit activities will be the bedrock of this relationship,” he said.

Under the terms of the agreement, both countries will collaborate on joint investigations, training programs, real-time intelligence sharing, and the application of control procedures in line with their respective national laws.