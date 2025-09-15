Customs Creates Special Desks To Speed Up Govt, Diplomatic Imports

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said on Monday that special desks have been set up in headquarters and key commands to fast-track the clearance of imports for government projects, manufacturers, embassies, and international agencies.

He noted that the goods were vital for power, road, health, and education projects, saying that they must not spend one extra day in the ports.

Adeniyi explained that Customs was more interested in exiting cargoes from the ports rather than having them as overtime.

Also, he noted more than half of the complaints he handles daily were linked to overtime cargoes congesting Nigerian ports.

He disclosed this at Apapa Customs Command, while addressing consignees, Customs brokers, terminal operators, and officers at a sensitisation programme on the automation of overtime cargo clearance.

According to him, “over 50 per cent of letters, emails and complaints I receive as CG are about overtime cargoes. Some of these disputes end up with the ICPC, EFCC, and even reach the President’s desk. One case has dragged on for nearly 15 years, resurfacing with every administration.

“We know some people exploit the system. Our intelligence units will stay alert, and we will not allow criminals to hijack this process.”

However, Adeniyi noted that the service’s goal was not revenue from auction sales but efficient port operations.

He explained that in 2024, the service collected N6.3 trillion in revenue, but less than one per cent came from overtime cargo sales.

He stressed that NCS’ focus was transparency, reducing corruption, and freeing space at the ports.

Adeniyi highlighted the new automated system as a game-changer, designed to balance the interests of cargo owners, custodians, and other stakeholders while speeding up clearance times and cutting costs.

Also, he promised more engagements with stakeholders, starting with terminal operators and shipping companies, to ensure smooth implementation of the system.

Also, the Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Isah Umar, described the automated system as a defining moment that would break long-standing barriers in the management and disposal of overtime cargo.

He said the dynamic nature of port operations made it necessary to constantly review and upgrade clearance procedures to align with emerging technologies and global best practices.

Umar explained that the repeal of the old Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) and the enactment of the NCS Act 2023 had created a fresh mandate for the Service to modernise its overtime cargo procedures.

According to him, “this end-to-end automation is not just a reform; it is a transformation that demands active collaboration between Customs and stakeholders across the import and export sectors.”

He listed the benefits of the automated system to include greater transparency, improved data integrity, elimination of bottlenecks, reduced human interference, and harmonised documentation.