Customs, Copyright Commission Forge Alliance To End Piracy

The Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) have agreed to collaborate in order to combat piracy of intellectual and creative property in Nigeria.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi confirmed the collaboration in Abuja when he hosted members of the Commission at the Customs Corporate Headquarters.

Adeniyi said the collaboration would create opportunities for the two parties to establish a significant legacy that will end the menace of piracy in the country.

He explained that the Nigeria Customs Service had concluded plans to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, enhancing its programs in all aspects through creative activities and training of its staff.

Speaking about the need to organize training for the Service’s officers in combating piracy, the CGC said, “The program will introduce officers and men of the Service to new values and expertise that would enhance their capacity and morale to fight piracy.”

The Comptroller-General of Customs conveyed his profound gratitude for this collaboration, underscoring how protecting creative and intellectual property significantly contributes to the country’s economic growth.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and Director-General of the organization, Dr. John Asein, expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Customs Service for its ongoing efforts and emphasized the importance of addressing piracy of intellectual and creative property.

He disclosed, “The idea behind paying this courtesy visit to you, Comptroller-General CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, was to congratulate you on your appointment and to extend our hands for collaboration to end piracy.”

The DG further explained that “apart from strengthening the creative skills of officers and men in various sectors, the commission would achieve its mandates by working with the Nigeria Customs Service.”