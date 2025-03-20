Customs Commits 4% Of Annual Wage Bill To Fund CSR

Share

…Edun lauds service for intervention in health, education, social interventions

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun has lauded men and officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for electing, to commit approximately 4 per cebt of their annual wage bill (equivalent to 50 per cent of each officer’s one month salary) to fund Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)-customs cares.

Edun described the customs gestures a rare initiative as he lauded the management of the Service under Wale Adeniyi for the CRS interventions which cut across six areas – education, healthcare, social investments, environmental sustainability amongst others.

Edun spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the launch of Customs’ CSR project at Government secondary school wuze zone 3, Abuja.

The Minister urged the students to be committed to their studies as future leaders of Nigeria and Africa.

He reiterated current administration policy reforms – fuel subsidy removal and a liberalized exchange rate policy as necessary reforms carried out to safe economy from collapse.

Earlier in his remark, Comptroller General of Customs Wale Adeniyi said management of the service came to conclusion after extensive consultation to commit 4% of its annual wage bill (equivalent to 50% of each officer’s one month salary) to fund this initiative. He said a Comptroller of customs has been appointed to oversee execution of CRS as a unit.

“This dedicated financial commitment will be complemented by the voluntary efforts already pledged by numerous officers who have enthusiastically indicated their willingness to support various aspects of the project through personal contributions of time, expertise, and additional resources. This combined approach ensures sustainable funding for our CSR programs”

“To ensure the effective implementation and management of the Customs Cares initiative, a wholly new unit has been established directly under the Office of the Comptroller-General of Customs.

“This unit, headed by a Comptroller of Customs, will oversee the planning, execution, and monitoring of all CSR activities.

“Notably, the first-ever head of this unit is a woman, to also underscore NCS commitment to providing equal opportunities for Nigerian women and promote gender inclusivity in leadership roles.

Additionally, the unit will benefit

from structured support and consultation, deploying the services of experts in the field of CSR to ensure that the initiative achieves its intended impact”, he said.

He explained that “Customs Cares” initiative represents customs comprehensive approach to CSR, designed to foster inclusive growth and create sustainable impact across Nigerian communities where we operate.

“This program is designed to be rolled out in phases within traditional CSR frameworks and will adopt a multidimensional strategy that addresses critical social, educational, and infrastructural gaps in underserved communities.

Through strategic partnerships with local stakeholders, government agencies, and international development organizations, “Customs Cares” aims to deliver measurable, long-term benefits that empower citizens and strengthen Civic sustainability.

“This initiative strategically aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes holistic national development through targeted interventions in critical sectors”.

PAdeniyi said the programme was intended to support the 8 priority areas outlined in the agenda while simultaneously advancing the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Inspired by the frameworks, we are focusing on 6 key pillars, implementing a rich mix of activities that will be carried out in all areas of our operations including the border areas”

Speaking to the choice of education, a focal point of the launch at Government Secondary School (GSS), Wuse Zone 3, Adeniyi said it symbolizes customs commitment to begin the journey

of investing in the future of our nation – our youth – through educational support and infrastructure development.

“Our educational support program includes adopting schools in areas of our operation following thorough selection criteria, conducting comprehensive needs assessments to identify gaps, and jointly prioritizing interventions in collaboration with relevant authorities.

We provide learning materials, rehabilitate critical infrastructure, and offer scholarships to promote

academic excellence and ensure no deserving student is left behind due to financial constraints.

This flagship project at GSS Wuse Zone 3 follows this model, where we have identified security infrastructure as the school’s priority based on consultations with authorities”.

“In response, we have commissioned the installation of CCTV cameras and solar-powered streetlights throughout the

compound, while our technical team has been tasked with renovating the school’s

auditorium, in addition to providing learning materials to all students”, he said.

Under healthcare as the second pillar of the Customs Cares initiative, he said the service plan to conduct medical outreaches, deploy mobile clinics, and implement anti-malaria campaigns to improve community health standards, particularly in underserved areas of our operations

“The third pillar focuses on social investments, where we plan to initiate water borehole projects, support electricity infrastructure development, and facilitate skills acquisition programs to enhance community livelihoods and

promote economic self-sufficiency in our areas of operation.

These interventions will be implemented in close collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure alignment with existing development frameworks and maximize sustainable impact across beneficiary communities within our operational zones”, he said.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Josephine Chizoba Ugwu, expressed her excitement over the intervention by the Customs Service.

She described the initiative as a thoughtful gesture that made the students feel pampered and cared for.

She assured that with the improved learning environment, the students would not only excel academically but also develop strong character

