Customs Commissions Advanced Cargo Screening X-Ray Machine

In a strategic move to enhance trade facilitation and strengthen cargo security, the Controller of Customs in charge of Hajj and Cargo Terminal, M.T. Awe, has commissioned an Advanced Cargo Screening X-ray Machine at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC’s ultra-modern warehouse.

The commissioning of this state-of-the-art equipment is aimed at ensuring faster, more efficient and secure screening of cargo, thereby boosting Nigeria’s drive for seamless trade operations at the terminal. Speaking during the event, Awe emphasised that the installation of the X-ray machine aligns with Customs’ mandate to simplify processes, promote transparency, and facilitate legitimate trade while safeguarding national security.

The new equipment is expected to significantly reduce processing time, strengthen operational efficiency, and enhance stakeholders’ confidence in Nigeria’s cargo handling system. SAHCO boasts of ultra-modern Ground Support Equipment, fitted with cutting-edge technology that enhances both export and import processes. These facilities ensure the smooth and efficient movement of goods across all commercially operated airports in Nigeria.