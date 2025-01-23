Customs Commences Destruction Of 88 Containers Of Expired, Fake Drugs

Share

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) began the destruction of 88 containers laden with expired and fake pharmaceutical drugs imported into the country.

The expired pharmaceutical drugs were intercepted at the various seaports and land borders by the service.

The Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Timi Bomodi said in Lagos at the Alaro dumpsite in Epe,

Lagos that the destruction of the contraband would be carried out across the country.

Bomodi, who is also the chairman of the Committee for the Identification, Isolation, Evacuation and Destruction of Illegally Imported Pharmaceuticals set up by the National Security Adviser (NSA) said that the next phase of destruction after Lagos would take place in Port Harcourt and Kano.

He added: “This exercise cuts across the Federation. We are starting here in Lagos, specifically with about 88 containers. We’ll also be going to Port Harcourt, where we have over 20 containers, and then to Calabar and Kano. So, it cuts across the country.

“It is an exercise that is very dear to the heart of the National Security Adviser, particularly with regards to the public well-being and welfare of our people.

“When you add the implications for security, it becomes even more important. I’m sure you’ve seen everyone here because it’s a multi-agency approach now being deployed to effectively tackle this menace of importing substances or items not approved by designated agencies.”

Bomodi noted that the contraband destroyed was worth several billions of naira, emphasising that the expired pharmaceuticals posed a serious challenge to the health and well-being of Nigerians.

Bomodi noted: “Well, it’s a lot. I don’t have the Duty Paid Value (DPV), but it’s significant because we’re talking about hundreds of 40-foot containers spread across the country and others that were not packaged in containers.”

He stressed that the service in collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Office of the National Security Adviser {ONSA), efforts were being intensified to put an end to the importation of fake and expired pharmaceuticals into the country.

Also, the representative of the NSA, Commodore Kingsley Ogbonna added that the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, was committed to ensuring that fake and expired pharmaceuticals are eradicated from the nation’s system.

