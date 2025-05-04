Customs College Graduates 50 Officers

Share

The Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College (NCCSC) in Gwagwalada, Abuja, has graduated 50 officers from Junior Course 21.

The three-month training programme was aimed at enhancing middle-level management capacity within the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Representing the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, at the event was Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) Suleiman Chiroma, who oversees the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

In a statement on Sunday by the National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, the deputy comptroller-general commended the officers for their dedication and perseverance throughout the course, noting that the college had equipped them with the requisite knowledge for higher staff and command responsibilities.

He stated: “Your value to the service and your fatherland has been greatly enhanced, and you are now better prepared to contribute meaningfully to the attainment of our strategic objectives.”

Also speaking, the Commandant of the College, Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) Oluyomi Adebakin, congratulated the officers and emphasized the college’s commitment to excellence and discipline.

She said: “The Nigeria Customs Service has invested significantly in your development. You must make the most of this opportunity. The college maintains zero tolerance for indiscipline, and mediocrity will not be celebrated.”

The ceremony included the presentation of certificates and the award of the Passed Junior Staff Course (PJSC) qualification to the graduating officers.

Many of them expressed appreciation for the training, citing its positive impact on their leadership and operational skills.

The newly graduated officers are expected to assume pivotal roles in driving the Customs Service’s mission across various commands and formations nationwide.

The graduation activities commenced with a regimental dinner on Wednesday and culminated in a formal ceremony held at the college’s Ahmad Makarfi Hall.

