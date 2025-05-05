Customs College Graduates 50 Officers

Share

Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College (NCCSC) in Gwagwalada, Abuja, has graduated 50 officers from Junior Course 21.

The three-month training programme was aimed at enhancing middle-level management capacity within the Nigeria Customs Service.

Representing the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, at the event was Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) Suleiman Chiroma, who oversees the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

In a statement yesterday by the National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, the deputy comptroller general commended their dedication and perseverance throughout the course, noting that the college had equipped the with the requisite knowledge for higher staff and command responsibilities.

Share