Customs Collects N489bn At Lagos Port, Surpasses 2023 Revenue By 130.4%

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command has generated N489.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

The amount is 130.4 per cent higher than the N212.5 billion collected in the same period of 2023.

Its Public Relations Officer of the command, Abubakar Usman said in a statement issued on Saturday that the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba has commended the officers and port stakeholders for their cooperation towards the attainment of the laudable feat, stressing the need for sustained compliance by government and private sector stakeholders.

The controller also reminded them that the Apapa Command of the NCS was playing a critical role towards the realisation of the N5.7 trillion annual target of the NCS in 2024.

According to him, “the almost N2 trillion target the command is expected to collect in 2024 is attainable through diligently abiding by the service books of instructions like the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023, government import/export prohibition lists, Common External Tariff and Federal Government approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

Jaiyeoba reminded them of the CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and Customs management confidence vested in them.

The CAC reminded them that the present Customs management has created room for multiple benefits for those who operate in compliance with the rules.

He stated that the recently launched AEO was one of such benefits, describing the command’s first quarter collection as a bold step towards the realisation of the target and reminding all port users about the importance of compliance, which, according to him, comes with multiple benefits.

Jaiyeoba said: “I want to urge all stakeholders in Apapa Port to keep supporting us in achieving an efficient system where everyone plays by the rules to achieve smoother, seamless, and faster import/export cargo clearance.

“Making honest declaration puts the declarant at a vantage position to have a credible reputation and enjoy the benefits that come with earned integrity such as fast track and possible migration to the authorised economic operator(AEO).

” Such attitude of compliance saves time and money as examination officers would find the cargo less cumbersome to process and other units of the service including sister government organisations would not need to flag such cargo for seizure or arrest of the importers/exporters.

“The cargo gets cleared on time, and payments for penalties after demand notices are not necessary as no DN is issued on compliant import/export.”