Customs Collects N347.9bn At Tin Can Port In Q1

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Command, generated ₦347.9 billion in revenue between January and March 2025.

This figure represents a 12.6 per cent increase compared to the ₦304 billion collected during the same period in 2024.

According to the Area Controller of the Command, Frank Okechukwu Onyeka, revenue for January 2025 stood at ₦116.4 billion, a 24.06 percent increase over the ₦88.43 billion recorded in January 2024.

He said, “The record for February 2025 also shows that the sum of ₦103.25 billion was generated, which is 2.90 percent above the ₦100.25 billion generated in February 2024.

For March 2025, the command generated ₦128.27 billion, which is 10.3 percent higher than the ₦115.1 billion collected in the corresponding month of 2024.”

Onyeka emphasized the need for stakeholders to make honest declarations, noting that this would foster a seamless operational environment and mutual benefits across the board.

He also pledged to continue engaging stakeholders in every possible way to ensure further improvements in all aspects of port operations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

