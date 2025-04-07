Customs Collects N347.9bn At Tin Can Port In Q1

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tin Can Island Command, generated ₦347.9 billion in revenue between January and March 2025.
This figure represents a 12.6 per cent increase compared to the ₦304 billion collected during the same period in 2024.
According to the Area Controller of the Command, Frank Okechukwu Onyeka, revenue for January 2025 stood at ₦116.4 billion, a 24.06 percent increase over the ₦88.43 billion recorded in January 2024.
He said, “The record for February 2025 also shows that the sum of ₦103.25 billion was generated, which is 2.90 percent above the ₦100.25 billion generated in February 2024.
For March 2025, the command generated ₦128.27 billion, which is 10.3 percent higher than the ₦115.1 billion collected in the corresponding month of 2024.”
Onyeka emphasized the need for stakeholders to make honest declarations, noting that this would foster a seamless operational environment and mutual benefits across the board.
He also pledged to continue engaging stakeholders in every possible way to ensure further improvements in all aspects of port operations.