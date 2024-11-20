Customs Collects N2.01trn, Prevents N3bn Loss At Lagos Port

Share

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Port Command has generated N2.01 trillion from Lagos Port Complex as of November 19, 2024.

Also, the command has prevented the loss of N3 billion to private hands within the last three months, noting that its compliance unit had been honoured for the recovery of over N2 billion in the last three months.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Usman Abubakar said in a statement on Wednesday that the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu made the disclosure during a parade on Wednesday, noting that the command aims at achieving its N2.2 trillion target for this year by the end of this month ahead of December 2024.

Olomu said that the command was drawing inspiration from the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who announced the total collection of N5.07tl trillion by the service at the just concluded CGC Conference in Abuja.

According to him, “Apapa Port Command plays a critical role in the overall performance of the service nationwide. He said the command contributed 40 per cent of the N5.07 trillion total target of the service that has been met so far, which underscores the high expectations and responsibility of the command.”

The comptroller urged officers to align with the outstanding examples set by CGC Adeniyi in revenue collection, trade facilitation, uncompromising enforcement and sustained stakeholder engagement in the service and national interest.

Also, he charged the officers to keep the trajectory of good revenue and enforcement records sustained and ensure that seizures made from smugglers should be backed with suspects for prosecution. He added that arresting smugglers with their wares would have a greater impact on the fight against smuggling.

He added: “The NCS 2024 CGC Conference theme aligns with that of the World Customs Organisation, which seeks to leverage achievable gains from cordial relationships across organisations and individuals to achieve customs goals.”

He listed some outcomes from the conference which include sustenance of diligent import and export cargo examination with the deployment of hundred per cent physical examination where necessary; granting of access to enforcement unit officers to view the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS) platform and avoidance of Indiscriminate intervention alerts which makes service personnel appear to be working at cross purposes.

Olomu said that the command was planning an award night for deserving officers and stakeholders who have contributed to its success in 2024.

He also gave plaques of the award to some units and individuals for excellent discharge of their functions as the Assistant Comptroller M. Samad received an award from the CAC for due diligence and regular detection of under-valuation.

Also, the comptroller honoured Inspector of Customs, Adamu Bashir as best dressed and punctual officer.

Share

Please follow and like us: