Customs Collects N161.26bn With UCMS At Port In 3 weeks

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Command has collected ₦161.26 billion at Lagos Port within three weeks through its local platform, Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) called B’Odogwu.

The Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, gave reassurances that the UCMS would pick up and surpass user expectations soon, noting that there were prospects of improvement in the system.

The comptroller stated the following series of intense stakeholder engagement championed by the Customs Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi.

Olomu explained that B’Odogwu had facilitated more trade than previous ICT systems hitherto deployed by the NCS and that the stakeholders’ patience will not be in vain.

He stressed that the dedicated ICT department of the service had been working around the clock to achieve a permanent solution to the impasse.

Describing Apapa Command as a critical and strategic area for the realisation of the NCS goals, Comptroller Olomu said the CGC has initiated and sustained dialogue with the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council with a view to ameliorating the effects of recent downtime experienced in the course of their transactions.

The stakeholders’ engagements have also cascaded to the command level with the Zonal Coordinator, Charles Orbih, physically present at Apapa Command to address the concerns of importers, licensed customs agents and freight forwarding companies.

He said: “I am pleased with the maturity, patience, understanding and support we have received from our stakeholders in the past and most recent times. Their confidence in the Nigeria Customs Service’s ability to overcome and resolve all network glitches is not misplaced. It further underscores our shared values as patriotic Nigerians who want to see our homegrown ICT initiative thrive.

“Let me restate that the CGC is deeply concerned and persistently overseeing the solution process while interfacing with sister government agencies like the Nigerian Shippers Council to mediate the process of demurrage waivers with terminal operators and shipping companies.

“Beyond the usual Monday to Friday work, I have directed our officers to work extra hours and weekends to fasten the process of clearing the backlog of undone jobs and reduce delays associated with conventional closing periods.”