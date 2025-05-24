Share

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has announced that the Service generated a record-breaking ₦1.3 trillion in revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

This figure, he said, more than doubles the ₦600 billion collected in the same period of 2023, marking a historic milestone for the agency.

According to a release by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Adeniyi made the disclosure in a documentary being prepared by the State House to mark President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office.

Adeniyi attributed the sharp rise in revenue to reforms introduced under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which have improved technology deployment, enhanced port operations, tightened enforcement against revenue leakages, and instilled a new culture of accountability across customs commands.

“We collected ₦1.3 trillion in Q1 2025 alone. This is not due to increased imports—imports have actually declined because of foreign exchange constraints. What changed is efficiency, transparency, and enforcement,” the Customs boss stated.

He revealed that the NCS is set to launch the $3.2 billion E-Customs Modernisation Project aimed at fully digitising cargo processing, surveillance, and payment systems across Nigeria’s ports and borders.

“We’re moving from a manual, paper-based system to a fully digital service. The E-Customs Project is central to our future. Once fully deployed, we estimate it will generate $250 billion in cumulative revenue over 20 years,” Adeniyi said.

He also mentioned the roll-out of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme, which fast-tracks clearance for pre-vetted, compliant importers—helping reduce port congestion.

“It’s about trust and efficiency. If you’re compliant, you get green-lane treatment. That’s how modern customs systems work globally,” he said.

Adeniyi further disclosed that over ₦64 billion has been recovered from previously under-assessed or undervalued imports in the past nine months.

He said key smuggling networks operating through borders in Seme, Idiroko, Katsina, and Sokoto have been dismantled.

“Our joint border patrol task forces with the Army, DSS, and Police are yielding results. We’re now using data, surveillance drones, and port intelligence for real-time interventions. The era of systemic leakages is over,” he said.

To further streamline trade, the NCS is accelerating the implementation of the National Single Window—a digital platform that integrates all government agencies involved in cargo clearance.

“Currently, importers deal manually with up to 15 agencies. With the Single Window, it’ll all be done online in one portal. This will slash clearance time and costs,” he said, noting that clearance timelines at Apapa and Tin Can Ports have already dropped from 21 days to between 7 and 10 days for compliant importers.

He also said Customs is prioritising non-oil exports, creating fast-track lanes for agro-exports and collaborating with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to ease outbound cargo processing.

“In 2024, Nigeria exported over ₦340 billion in solid minerals and agro commodities through formal channels—a 38% increase. We’re aiming higher in 2025,” he stated.

Adeniyi concluded by highlighting internal reforms within the agency, including the training of over 1,800 officers in advanced data analytics, risk profiling, and artificial intelligence.

“Customs is no longer about physical inspection alone. We’re becoming an intelligence-led organisation, retraining our officers to match global standards,” he said.

