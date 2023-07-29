Customs CG Warns Officers On Misuse Of Firearms, Elevates Officers To ACG, DGC

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Aa The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has charged officers and men of the Service to apply tactical measures in dealing with citizens before using firearms, saying that, “the use of firearms could only be applied in extreme circumstances that require self-defence.”

The CGC passed the caution to the Senior Officers of the Service during the official declaration of a sensitization workshop on the practical implementation of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 for Comptrollers and Assistant Legal Advisers at the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College Gwagwalada, Abuja. “We must not, in any circumstance, use firearms – except we have an absolute necessity for using it.

The citizens of this country are there for us to protect,” he said. The CG had on many occasions, emphasized that his core principles as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service is protecting the citizens and improve the efficiency of the Service through enhancing trade facilitation, stafff-welfare and suppressing smuggling.

He stressed that the core mandate of the Service is saving and protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians, adding that the bridge upon which NCS is built is to be just and honest to the citizens. The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs emphasized that the new Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 when properly implemented, will improve the proficiency of the Service.

According to him, the new law has abundantly granted enormous powers to the Nigeria Customs Service to carry out sanctions to discourage criminals that violate Customs laws, “but then, there are a lot of limitations and obligations that require us to exercise good strategies in implementing those powers.

We need to create a better environment for trade facilitation and more friendly business and Port environments.” Meanwhile, the Service has announced new top officers in to management cadre following approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The appointment cuts across Deputy Comptroller Generals (DCGs) and Assistant Comptroller Generals (ACGs). rica (UBA) Plc, has adjusted the salary scale to its staff members. This follows the decision of the bank’s Board of Directors in an announcement conveying the implementation of a cost of living adjustment for its staff that is to take off immediately.

The Group Managing Director, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, who made the announcement in a statement said, “We are aware of the impact of recent economic policy pronouncements on prices and your capacity to meet your financial commitments to family and personal needs.

“As an organisation focused on the well-being of our people, I am pleased to inform you that the Board of UBA Plc has approved a Welfare Allowance for all employees.” Alawuba explained that the decision demonstrates the bank’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the standard of living for its employees at a level that is commensurate with prevailing economic conditions.

“This move will serve to alleviate the financial burdens faced by our staff and their families, reinforcing the bank’s position as a responsible and caring employer,” he explained. He added that “By enhancing staff welfare, we aim to boost employee morale and foster a conducive and rewarding work environment that empowers employees to thrive both personally and professionally.”