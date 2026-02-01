Customs CG Urges Global Collaboration In Tackling Cross-Border Challenges

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council, Dr Adewale Adeniyi, has harped on the importance of structured international collaboration in addressing emerging cross-border challenges.

Adeniyi canvassed this view at the just-concluded 2026 World Customs Organisation (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition, which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the United Arab Emirates.

The conference, organised by the WCO under the theme “Customs agility in a complex world: securing and facilitating trade through Innovation,” brought together customs administrations, technology providers, policymakers and industry leaders from across the globe .

It examines how innovation can strengthen border security while facilitating legitimate trade.

A statement on the conference issued by Customs’ spokesperson Dr Abdullahi Maiwada said Nigeria’s participation in the high-level event underscores the Service’s ongoing trade modernisation drive and its alignment with global best practices in Customs administration, particularly in data exchange, digitalisation, and intelligence-led enforcement.

Speaking during a panel session titled “Customs Agility in a Complex World: Securing and Facilitating Trade through Innovation,” the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, who is also the Chairperson of the WCO Council, emphasised the importance of structured international collaboration in addressing emerging cross-border challenges.

According to the CGC, “Our experience has shown that robust engagement with international organisations such as INTERPOL, World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the Universal Postal Union creates opportunities for deeper cooperation, especially in tracking criminal networks, protecting intellectual property and managing emerging trade risks.”

He noted that enhanced data exchange and stronger governance frameworks remain critical to addressing global challenges such as cargo diversion along transit corridors.

“Diversion of goods in transit is not a challenge unique to Nigeria; it is a global issue that requires coordinated Customs-to-Customs cooperation. Through existing WCO instruments and mutual administrative assistance frameworks, Customs administrations can more effectively investigate offences and ensure that goods reach their intended destinations,” Adeniyi said.

The CGC also commended the innovative solutions showcased at the conference, citing a digital humanitarian corridor solution presented by the UAE as a practical tool to improve the movement of relief consignments.

“I saw a tool today developed by the UAE that creates a digital humanitarian corridor. If scaled across the global Customs community, it can significantly enhance our ability to move humanitarian goods efficiently within a fully digitalised environment,” he added.

The Comptroller-General of Customs further noted that the global Customs response to evolving border challenges has been shaped by a coordinated framework of standards and practical tools developed over time, with technology remaining at the core of these interventions.

According to him, organisational agility goes beyond the deployment of systems and platforms, as it requires the capacity to absorb change, respond to emerging risks and continuously adapt operational approaches.

“Technology has been central to the work of the WCO and Customs administrations worldwide, and the progress recorded by UAE Customs across various operational areas demonstrates what is achievable when innovation is fully embraced,” he said.

CGC Adeniyi, however, stressed that sustainable modernisation must be supported by deliberate investment in human capital renewal, noting that Customs administrations across WCO member states are confronting generational transitions as experienced officers exit the system. He emphasised that building the skills and capacity of the next generation of officers is critical to maximising the benefits of technology and sustaining long-term institutional effectiveness.

Also representing the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) Team, the General Manager, TMP, Ahmed Ogunsola, participated in a panel session titled “Above the Clouds: Enhancing Customs Security through Cloud Computing and Data Analytics,” where discussions focused on leveraging cloud-based infrastructure and advanced analytics to strengthen risk management, improve compliance and enhance Customs security.

Also from TMP, Nabil Mustapha, the software development lead, did a tech talk on the evolution of national trade systems, focusing on 3 key areas: secure architectures, seamless user experience and beneficial outcomes.

At the exhibition site, TMP also had a booth showcasing the work done to modernise customs operations in Nigeria, highlighting the indigenous custom-made B’odogwu application and other technology solutions that brought together all parties involved in the trade ecosystem and eased the work for Customs officers and stakeholders.

The opening ceremony of the conference featured remarks by senior UAE officials, including the Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, who highlighted the role of artificial intelligence, data analytics and smart monitoring systems in achieving secure and seamless trade, as well as the Director-General of Customs and Port Security, Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahaj Al Falasi, who outlined future pillars of Customs development anchored on technology, human capacity and inter-agency integration.

In his address, the Secretary-General of the WCO, Ian Saunders, stressed that Customs administrations remain central to global economic and social prosperity, noting that innovation is essential for managing evolving border threats, securing supply chains and facilitating legitimate trade.

The three-day conference features panel discussions, case studies and live demonstrations covering risk management, innovative scanning technologies, cybersecurity, e-commerce, cloud computing and sustainable Customs operations, alongside an exhibition showcasing next-generation solutions for border management.

NCS and TMP Limited’s active participation in the conference reflects a continued resolve to modernise operations, strengthen international partnerships, and deploy innovation to achieve efficient, secure, and globally aligned trade facilitation.

Beyond exhibition presence, the TMP and NCS team actively participated in the conference’s Hackathon, collaborating with global Customs and technology experts to explore practical, innovation-led responses to emerging trade and border challenges. The exercise provided an opportunity to demonstrate Nigeria’s growing capacity to contribute to global Customs technology solutions rather than merely adopt them.