Customs CG To Receive Award Of Maritime Personality Of The Year

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi is to be conferred with the award of “Iconic Maritime Personality of the Year 2024” by the Nigerian Maritime Journalists (NMJ).

The need for the Nigerian maritime media practitioners to honour the CGC was a unanimous decision by all maritime journalists covering the maritime beat, cutting across print, electronic and online media, led by the different beat associations.

The award ceremony is coming up on Thursday, 16th January 2025 at the Apapa Port Customs Command Auditorium, at 12noon prompt.

These include the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN), League of Maritime Editors (LOME), Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON), Maritime Journalists Association of Nigeria (MAJAN), Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN), Online Maritime Media Association of Nigeria (OMMAN) and Congress of Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CONMMEP).

They believe that Adeniyi has registered sterling and excellent performance since his assumption of office as the Customs Comptroller General.

According to a nomination letter sent to the CGC by the Secretary, Award Planning Committee, Mr Innocent Orok, “there is no gainsaying you have redeemed and repositioned the Service in all areas. These include revenue collection, anti-smuggling activities, trade facilitation, national security, staff welfare, inter-agency collaboration, infrastructural upgrading, Information and Communication Technology, and Corporate Social Responsibility, among others.

“It is also incontestable that your record-breaking performance has attracted national and international laurels to you, the Service, and Nigeria as a whole. Unarguably, it is partly for these reasons that the Leadership Newspaper Group recently honoured you with the award of the Public Service Personality of the Year.

“We, the maritime journalists, comprising both print, electronic and online media covering the beat, are happy to be part of this history-making with you as partners in progress.

On his part, the Chairman of the Award Planning Committee, Dele Aderibegbe, explained that “the award is coming at no better time than during the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is looking for focused and dedicated leaders to take the Nigerian economy out of the woods.

According to him, “This honour is very symbolic. First, this is the first time in the maritime sub-sector that all the journalists covering the beat will come together to honour a deserving performer of excellence, who has made the Customs and Nigeria proud with his purposeful, professional and patriotic leadership.

“Secondly, the Nigeria Customs Service under Adewale Adeniyi has been reconnected to international frontiers and leading in revenue collection, anti-smuggling activities, trade facilitation, ICT, modernisation, and inter-agency collaboration, among others.

“We are inviting special guests, especially other agencies’ heads and maritime stakeholders to come and witness this great event, which is the first of its kind in the Nigerian maritime industry.”

