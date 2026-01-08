Customs CG Tasks Officers On Intelligence, Professional Conduct

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has urged its officers to place intelligence at the centre of their professional conduct, warning that no modern security or revenue operation can succeed without timely, credible and well-applied intelligence.

Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, gave the advice to officers of the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) at the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College (NCCSC), Gwagwalada, during the opening ceremony of the training programmer.

Adeniyi described the training programme as the service’s first formal engagement of the year and a moment that could shape the professional outlook of participants.

The comptroller general noted that the programme came at a critical time, urging participants to see the new year as an opportunity to make tangible contributions to the Service and the country.

Adeniyi referenced military and security interventions across different regions, including operations within Nigeria that led to the interception of arms and ammunition.