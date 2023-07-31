Customs CG Tasks Elevated Officers On Hitting Service’ Target

The Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs, Service, Wale Adeniyi has tasked newly promoted Deputy Comptroller- Generals ( DCGs) and Assistant Comptroller Generals( ACGS) to be committed to the realisation of the three anchor pillars of the Service.

Adeniyi said it was incumbent on the newly elevated to bring dynamic changes to the Service by creating an impetus that will drive economic activities nationwide. He gave the admonishment on Monday in Abuja when he decorated the officers with their new ranks.

The officers promoted last week by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are,

DCG FO Okun, DCG MBA Musa, DCG A Hamisu; ACG K Olumoh, ACG AB Mohammed, and ACG A Alajogun.

Adeniyi told the Officers to be conscious of their mandate, as according to him, the general public invested high expectations of NCS, especially during this period of economic depression”.

While congratulating the new Customs management members, Mr. Adeniyi, tasked other personnel of the Service on commitment, hard work, and dedication to their responsibilities.

He said that the promotions of the new DCGs and ACGs, which were made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a testimony of their sterling contributions to the service of Nigeria, through the Nigeria Customs.

“What it shows is that there is a recognition of the fact that some officers are doing their best to enhance the growth and development of the Service.

“That some officers are also doing their best to help generate more revenue for the benefit of the nation. Nonetheless, their promotion is a call for them to be more hardworking, dedicated, and committed to serving NCS,” he said.

The Customs Acting Comptroller General, who informed the newly-decorated DCGs and ACGs that their elevation is in recognition of their past efforts, disclosed that the new Customs management members will be posted to new Departments and Units.

He said: “Each of the Departments and Units the new officers will be deployed to work is very strategic to the overall mission of the Nigeria Customs Service”.

Responding on behalf of his newly-promoted DCGs and ACGs, DCG Okun, pledged that they will recommit themselves to the service of the Customs, with a view to accelerating the country’s economic growth.