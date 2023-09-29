Customs CG Parleys Polish Investors On Trade Facilitation

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has expressed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with foreign and domestic traders, saying his main priority is to take proactive measures to facilitate trade.

Adeniyi spoke in Abuja when he received the delegation of ZGM Investment Group of Companies Limited – a co-ordinating firm of the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone and Polish Investors.

Recall that the Ag. CGC has, on several occasions, reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, which mandate the Nigeria Customs Service to create an enabling environment for legal businesses to flourish in the country.

“The Nigeria Customs Service is aware that you are investors, and you would want your investment to be protected as well as to yield some dividends. Thus, if we can achieve the objectives of your coming to Nigeria, then I consider this as a good starting – and it is going to be a win-win collaboration for the parties involved”, he said

He assured the delegation of Customs’ unflinching cooperation in opening doors for any investor that may wish to invest their business in Nigeria, adding that “although I have engaged in a working tour to Zone ‘A’ recently, I want to assure you that my management will study the possibility of organizing a special visit to Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone.”

In his remarks, the Coordinator of the Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Abeh Onas, thanked the Acting Comptroller-General for honouring their request for a courtesy visit to discuss matters related to their FTZ.

Abeh also said they were at the Headquarters of the Nigeria Customs Service to appreciate the Ag. CGC for his unwavering commitment to improve trade in Nigeria and to further strengthen their lines of communication as well as collaboration between the Service and Ogun Guangdong FTZ.

He explained that “as we both share common interests in facilitating international trade, I believe that reinforcing our existing partnership can yield positive outcomes for both entities and contribute to the economic growth of the country.”