Customs CG Orders Dissolution Of Strike Force

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has approved the immediate dissolution of CGC’s strike force teams with immediate effect.

In its place, customs boss directed the Federal Operations Units to take over all their responsibilities across the Federation henceforth.

The directive was confirmed in a statement issued by the Service National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.

According to the statement, the development aligns with CG vision of ensuring result-oriented anti-smuggling strategies while facilitating legitimate trade.

Consequently, the Ag. CGC directed Federal Operations Units and other Enforcement formations to use all the instruments of law available to discharge their duties.

He also directed strict adherence to enshrined Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and rules of engagement while dealing decisively with economic saboteurs.

“To ensure transparency and accountability, all anti-smuggling formations have also been mandated to boldly ascribe their names on all operational vehicles to checkmate the possibility of excesses, misconduct and human rights abuse”, NCS said

It would be recalled that the Ag. CGC, in his maiden address, stated unequivocally that all encumbrances and other obstacles to trade facilitation would be dismantled while fostering a new culture of consultation and compliance.