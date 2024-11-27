Customs CG Inaugurates Renovated Tincan Port Office, Others

Share

After 40 years of the initial construction of Tin Can Island Port (TCIP) Customs administrative building, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has inaugurated its reconstruction and other two new facilities.

At the commissioning, Adeniyi noted that the new look of the command would be celebrated at the NCS 2024 end-of-year awards.

He also commended other Area controllers, who decided to prioritise the event and encourage them to always engage stakeholders. “I commend Comptroller Dera Nnadi and all his men for the initiative of getting this done.

When he told me about it, I never knew that it was such a gigantic project. “But from what I have seen physically and from the video I have seen, this is an award-winning project.

The award for the Nigeria Customs Service in 2024, which was supposed to have taken place two weeks ago, will now take place in two days’ time”, the Customs CG said.

