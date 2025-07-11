Customs CG Charges New Graduates To Remain Ambassadors Of Positive Change

The Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi has charged the recently 25 graduated senior officers of customs to remain ambassadors of positive change.

Bashir stated this at the Graduation Ceremony of the Officers who were trained on one month Senior Executive Course in Complex Customs Operations, by the Peace Building Development Consult (PBDC) held on Friday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos.

He said they have demonstrated excellence in learning and character, describing them as future generation of leaders.

The CG noted that the investment into the officers is one worthy of the penny.

This was just as he assured continued partnership with PBDC and NIIA.

“I want charge you to remain ambassadors of positive change in Customs.

“You have demonstrated excellence in learning and character; We are proud that you are the future generation of leaders.

“The investment into this course for the officers is one worth every penny. Participants must consider themselves lucky.

“We will continue to partner with PBDC, NIIA as enjoined by the World Customs Organisation,” he said.

In his remarks, The Convener, Peace Building Development Consult (PBDC), Kayode Bolaji explained that the course will enable them to engage emerging senior managers in customs service.

According to him, It will prepare them for complex operations in the areas of leadership, operations, administration, inter agency collaboration, international relations and trade.