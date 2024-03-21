Customs Canvasses Economic Operators’ Pilot Programme to Boost Trade

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has canvassed for economic operators programme to enhance the efficiency and predictability of trade facilitation efforts in the country. The Service’ Comptroller General Customs (CGC), Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, canvassed the position during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja. He said the programme would foster collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service, other government agencies and experts to boost the programmes.

The CGC underscored the determination needed to work together and ensure that the narrative is changed about the ease of doing business in and around Nigerian ports. “If you have observed, you will also see that AEO cuts across virtually every player in the sector, the exporter, the importer, the government agencies, regulatory agency, the customs and everybody in one way or the other. “So this allows us to address some of those issues. So that when next operators talk about compiling how much it takes them, we will see data that are a little bit more friendly,” he said.

He recalled that the NCS in February 2024 launched a Time Release Study (TRS) as another measure to optimise the trading experience within Nigeria. Assuring the stakeholders of Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to run the pilot programme successfully, the CGC said: “As we are taking the steps with you with the implementation of the Authorised Economic Operator program, which hopefully will start from April 15, 2024.”

He also explained that the objectives of the pilot programme as a course were to evaluate the visibility and effectiveness of implementing the programme within the Nigeria Customs Service and to solicit feedback from key stakeholders. He said: “All these pilots that we want to run, we aim to identify potential challenges, finetune our processes, and lay the groundwork for a full-scale rollout of the AEO programme.” He expressed optimism that the Service would be committed to fostering transparency, inclusivity and collaboration while ensuring that the program’s designs and execution align seamlessly with international standards.

“Why we do this is we want to remain attuned to the unique realities of our local context. “Seven key stakeholders that are legal entities whose operations span across the international supply chain have been carefully selected by the pilot programs,” he said. The CGC revealed that selected importers, exporters, Small and Medium Enterprises, Customs licence agents, logistics operators, and government agencies as pilot stakeholders to run the pilot scheme of the AEO programme in Nigeria.

He expressed his readiness to partner with business stakeholders to enhance trade in Nigeria. He also urged the participants to expedite their commitment to ensuring the potential of the AEO programme, which would foster a culture of efficient customs processes compliance, integrity, and collaboration that will propel Nigeria.