Customs Boss Urges Collaboration To Tackle Smuggling

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has called for increased collaboration among security agencies to effectively address smuggling and its detrimental effects on Nigeria’s economy.

Delivering a lecture to participants of Course 33 at the National Defence College (NDC) in Abuja, the Customs boss stressed the importance of synergy and mutual understanding among security agencies in tackling illicit trade and ensuring economic security.

“No single agency can effectively combat the complexities of smuggling without the support and cooperation of others,” Adeniyi said.

“Collaborating with other security agencies is essential for effective anti-smuggling operations. It is only through synergy that we can reduce these illegal activities to the barest minimum and foster economic growth in Nigeria,” he added.

The lecture, held at the NDC auditorium, provided a platform for the ComptrollerGeneral to discuss strategies for addressing smuggling and its economic implications.

The National Defence College, Nigeria’s premier institution for military and strategic studies, brings together participants from various sectors, including the armed forces, paramilitary organisations, and the civil service.

