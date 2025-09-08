Customs Boss To Leverage On Digital Platforms For Trade Facilitation

The new Controller of the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba has said on Monday that he would leverage on the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) and other digital innovations trade facilitation at the Lagos Port, Apapa.

At a handing over ceremony by the former Controller of the command, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Babatunde Olomu, the new controller promised that programmes such as the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO), Time Release Study (TRS), and Advanced Ruling (AR) would be the backbone for efficient trade facilitation.

Oshoba expressed readiness to sustain the excellence performance in the command, adding that the new controller appreciated to the Comptroller General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi, for having the trust in him as the controller of the command.

Also, he commended his predecessor , ACG Olomu for laying a solid foundation of great achievements.

According to the new Controller, “I live with a desire to improve on any environment I find myself. My work period here won’t be an exception.”

He urged offices of the command and other stakeholders to join him in consolidating the command’s success story.

Oshoba said he believes in inclusiveness, adding that he welcomes idea, expertise and passion for the good of the command.

He added: “As Nigeria now chairs the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council, the global customs community is watching us closely. We must uphold compliance and adherence to legal frameworks while ensuring seamless trade facilitation.”

Olomu in his speech said that he was grateful to officers and stakeholders for collaborating with him for the period he was the CAC Apapa, saying it was this collaboration that made it possible to achieve as much as he did in the command.

Olomu recalled that his achievements, including generating ₦2.3 trillion in 2024, collecting ₦214 billion in a single month (August 2025) and being honoured as the Best Command in Revenue Generation and Trade Facilitation last year.

He also disclosed that the Command has so far collected ₦1.834 trillion this year, out of the revenue target of the ₦3 trillion this year.