Customs Boss Seeks Security Agencies’ Collaboration To Curb Trans-Border Crimes

The Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara Area Command, Comptroller Faith Ojeifo, has stressed the need for a stronger inter-agency collaboration among security agencies in the state.

The Comptroller, who gave the admonition during his visits to various security agencies in the state, including the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of State Security and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), opined that such collaboration would go a long way in reducing crimes and criminality in the society.

At the headquarters of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Nigeria Army, Sobi Cantonment Ilorin, Ojeifo, highlighted the recent collaboration of his agency with the Nigeria Army and also reiterated his intention to further cement the existing relationship, however, sought the cooperation of the army in curbing trans-border crimes in the state

He sympathised with the Nigerian Army over the recent killings of 17 soldiers and officers in Delta state, describing the heinous crime as barbaric.

Responding, Brigadier-General A. A Babalola said the Nigerian Army would continue to work with the Nigeria Customs Service in tackling trans-border crimes, banditry, and other security challenges in the state

Ojeifo also visited the Emir of Ilorin and chairman of Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari to seek royal blessing.

While welcoming the Controller in his palace, the Emir thanked him for finding time to visit him and appreciated him for identifying the traditional institution as one of the important institutions to reckon with.

The monarch asked the Controller to feel at home as “Kwara State is one of the most peaceful states” in the country.