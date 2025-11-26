Customs Boss Orders Mandatory Drug Tests For Recruits, Serving Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has introduced mandatory drug testing for fresh recruits and serving officers.

The Comptroller-General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi, who made the announcement yesterday during the closing session of the CGC’s 2025 Conference in Abuja, said the move was to ensure that no unfit or substance-dependent individuals were recruited into the Service. According to him, mandatory drug testing will be carried out for all officials in the country.

Adeniyi said the decision was informed by experiences where erratic behaviour or poor decision-making in some Commands were later linked to substance misuse.

The Customs chief said the Service would no longer tolerate lapses linked to drug use, stressing that officers handling sensitive enforcement roles must maintain sound judgment at all times.

He asked personnel to prioritise regular medical checks, noting that both mental and physical fitness are essential for effective service delivery. He said: “There will be no compromise.

We are going to ensure that every new officer is tested so that we do not begin to spend Service resources rehabilitating personnel.”

Adeniyi said the era of overlooking early signs of substance abuse in the ranks was over, stressing that officers assigned to revenue collection, enforcement and border security must possess sound judgment at all times.