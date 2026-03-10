Customs Boss Commissions Analytic Centre For Efficient Service Delivery

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has commissioned an analytic centre designed to house critical, tactical and operational components of the Apapa Area Command of the service.

The centre, named the Bashir Adewale Adeniyi Analytical Arena, houses the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) and the command’s clinic to ensure the health and well-being of its personnel.

At the commissioning on Tuesday, the Comptroller-General explained that this was the direction in which international customs administrations around the world were moving.

He said: “This is why I believe that these facilities will be very instrumental in driving our operations. I want to really commend the Customs Area Controller, whose stint in Abuja has prepared him and given him the motivation to embark on this kind of project.”

In his keynote address, the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, explained that the centre also houses other key strategic offices, adding that the command was flagging off a new era of intelligence-driven customs operations and improved welfare for its officers.

He said: “The magnificent two-storey building we see today, proudly named the CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi Analytical Arena, has been designed with a futuristic, data-driven approach to border security.”

Oshoba added that the infrastructure was a direct reflection of the vision of the Comptroller-General to leverage modern technology and analytics to fight smuggling, secure the nation and facilitate legitimate trade.

He stressed that the project was a tangible success story of the Customs-PACT (Partnership for Cooperation in Trade) initiative championed by the Comptroller-General.

Oshoba appreciated the Comptroller-General for his purpose-driven leadership, unwavering support and for prioritising the welfare as well as operational efficiency of officers at the command level.