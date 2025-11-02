Customs Boss, Adeniyi Emerges President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, has emerged as the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) following an election held last Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the Customs Service spokesperson, Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada, the election was supervised by the National Sports Commission.

The exercise attracted commendations from athletes and sports administrators nationwide, who described the outcome as both timely and strategic for the advancement of Nigerian sports.

Before venturing into wrestling administration, Adeniyi had made notable contributions to the country’s sporting ecosystem. Under his leadership, the Customs Sports Unit evolved into one of Nigeria’s most formidable institutions in sports development, producing champions, Olympians, and role models across multiple disciplines.

Speaking after his election, Adeniyi lauded the ongoing reforms in the nation’s sports sector and expressed optimism about their long-term impact. He underscored the importance of structure, transparency, and effective leadership in promoting sustainable progress for athletes and federations.

“I’m beginning to see the dividends of the reforms that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is putting into the sports sector, placing the right people, the right processes, and the right systems to drive the electoral process. I am quite satisfied, and I feel this is an environment where I can work and thrive,” he stated.

The Customs boss pledged to align the Federation’s vision with the federal government’s sports reform agenda, assuring that his leadership will prioritise structure, integrity, athlete development, and innovation in sports management.

Stakeholders have expressed confidence that Adeniyi’s leadership will bring professionalism, accountability, and renewed energy to the Wrestling Federation. Many also believe his reputation for teamwork and inclusiveness will foster collaboration and lasting transformation within the wrestling community.