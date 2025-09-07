Customs Board Exempts Goods Worth $300 From Import Duties, Taxes

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has approved a new policy that exempts goods valued at $300 or less from import duties and taxes, effective Monday, September 8.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Service’s spokesperson, Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada, the policy introduces a De Minimis threshold for low-value consignments imported through express shipments or as passenger baggage. The exemption applies only to non-prohibited and non-restricted items.

The decision, taken at a board meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, aligns with global best practices. It is aimed at simplifying clearance processes, facilitating trade, and providing clarity for e-commerce stakeholders and travellers.

The De Minimis threshold refers to the value below which imported goods are exempt from customs duties and related taxes, as determined by national legislation. After a comprehensive review of international practices, the board fixed Nigeria’s threshold at $300.

“This exemption will apply to low-value imports, e-commerce consignments, and passenger baggage. The threshold, which is restricted to four importations per year, aligns with relevant provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, as well as international instruments such as the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement and the **WCO Revised Kyoto Convention,” the statement read.

The policy also ensures immediate release and clearance of eligible consignments without post-release documentation. However, the Service warned that any attempt by stakeholders to manipulate invoices or evade duty obligations will attract penalties, including forfeiture, arrest, and other sanctions prescribed in the NCS Act, 2023.

To ensure smooth implementation, the Customs Service will establish multi-channel helpdesk platforms to provide stakeholders with guidance on compliance requirements, address inquiries, and resolve complaints. The initiative is expected to boost cross-border e-commerce, minimise clearance delays, and consolidate Nigeria’s position as a regional trade hub.

Beyond policy matters, the Board also addressed recent disciplinary cases involving officers, following viral videos showing acts of misconduct.

After a careful review, the board demoted two officers to the next lower rank, subjecting them to mandatory medical re-evaluation to determine their fitness to serve. At the same time, two reinstated officers had their cases reconsidered favourably.

The Board issued a stern warning to all officers against the abuse of banned substances and other unethical behaviour, stressing that such conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances.