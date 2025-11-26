Customs Board Elevates Officers To DCGs, ACGs, Others

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has approved the appointment of five Deputy Comptroller-Generals of Customs (DCGs) and eight Assistant Comptroller-Generals of Customs (ACGs) at its 64th regular meeting.

New Telegraph reports that the key decisions affecting the service’s leadership structure and personnel development were considered during the meeting.

The board, headed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy, Wale Edun, confirmed the appointment in line with statutory provisions and the Federal Character Policy of the Federal Government as contained in Section 14(4) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

In a statement by the service’s Spokesman, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, a deputy comptroller, those elevated to the rank of Deputy Comptroller-General include Baba Imam (North-East), Isah Umar (North-West), Tijjani Abe (North-West), Timi Bomodi (South-South) and Oluyomi Adebakin (South-West).

He explained: “Their appointments follow the retirement of some senior officers and are expected to strengthen strategic leadership across formations.

Similarly, the Board approved the appointment of C.G. Ogbonna (South-East), I. Abba-Aji (North-East), G.M. Haruna (South-South), E.J. Edelduok (South-South), G. Gaura (North-West), I. Isyaku (North-West), M.S. Shuaibu (North-Central) and M.D. Malah (North-East) as Assistant Comptroller-General.

Their elevation reflects the Board’s continued commitment to enhancing policy execution, compliance management, and operational efficiency.”

Maiwada said that the board had also approved a special promotion for 10 officers, who demonstrated exceptional professionalism, leadership and outstanding service performance.

The promoted were A.C. Fanyam as Comptroller of Customs, G.M. Shidali as Comptroller of Customs, S. Omofoma as Deputy Comptroller of Customs, O.A. Oladepo as Deputy Comptroller of Customs, A.Y. Musa as Deputy Comptroller of Customs, A. Ogboru as Deputy Comptroller of Customs, A.A. Maiwada as Deputy Comptroller of Customs, C.N. Essien as Assistant Comptroller of Customs, H. Aliyu as Assistant Comptroller of Customs, and A.S. Shofadekan as Deputy Superintendent of Customs.

He noted: “The special promotion category, according to the board, is a recognition reserved for officers whose work has significantly improved operations in their respective commands/units and contributed meaningfully to national revenue and security.

“The board, however, noted that the appointments and promotions were part of ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership succession, enhance morale and ensure that the Service remains responsive to emerging trade, security and administrative challenges.”