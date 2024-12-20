Customs Board Approves Appointment Of DCG, 7 ACGs, 4,291 Others

Share

Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has confirmed the appointment of one Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) and seven Assistant Comptroller General (ACGs).

Also, at its 61st regular meeting held on 18 December 2024, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, 4,291 senior officers were promoted.

The service’s National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada noted in a statement on Friday that the newly confirmed NCS management team members include DCG S Chiroma (North-East) and ACGs ZM Gaji (North-East), OA Adebakin (South-West), GM Omale (North-Central), MS Yusuf (North-Central), DA Nnadi (South-East), HK Ejibunu (North-Central) and D Hassan (North-East).

He explained that the appointments were to fill the vacancies created based on the retirement of some management team members from the affected geopolitical zones of the federation.

Maiwada added: “The action further aligns with the Service’s commitment to national inclusivity, institutional balance, and adherence to the Federal Character Policy as outlined in Section 14(4) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023. Furthermore, the promotion of senior officers highlights the exceptional performance of both General Duty (GD) and Support Staff (SS) personnel during the 2024 promotion exercise.

A breakdown of the 4,291 officers elevated, according to Maiwada are 80 deputy comptrollers, who advanced to Customs Comptroller, 151 Assistant Comptrollers (AC) to Deputy Comptroller (DC) and 612 Chief Superintendents of Customs (CSC) to Assistant Comptroller (AC).

Others are 641 Superintendents of Customs (SC) to Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC), 392 Deputy Superintendents of Customs (DSC) to Superintendent of Customs (SC), 590 Assistant Superintendents of Customs I (ASC I) to Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC), 965 Assistant Superintendents of Customs II (ASC II) to ASC I, and 860 Inspectors of Customs (IC) to ASC II.

Also, the board approved special promotions for 16 deserving officers to the next higher rank based on their exceptional performance in various assigned responsibilities.

He explained: “In the same vein, the Board equally approved a posthumous promotion in honour of the late Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Etop Andrew Essien, who passed away on June 25, 2024, during a presentation before the National Assembly House Committee on Public Accounts.

“This gesture acknowledges his invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication, a testament to the organisation’s appreciation of exceptional service and commitment. As part of its drive for enhanced service delivery and streamlined administrative processes in line with global best practices, the board approved a strategic restructuring, transferring the Post Clearance Audit (PCA) unit directly to the Office of the Comptroller General from the Tariff and Trade Department.

“This pivotal unit, now elevated in status, will be headed by an Assistant Comptroller General, ensuring stronger oversight, increased efficiency, and alignment with the Service’s commitment to excellence in operational standards.

“To safeguard operational continuity and preserve the wealth of institutional knowledge amid the retirement of numerous senior officers, a 12-month service extension has been granted to selected distinguished senior officers representing the six geopolitical zones of the federation.”

Maiwada stressed that the extension of service for these officers, ratified by the board meeting, follows the Presidential approval for the measure meant to address the current high rate of NCS management turnover.

According to him, “the officers granted this esteemed extension include Assistant Comptrollers General, B Imam (North-East), IG Umar (North-West); KC Egwu South-East) as well as Comptrollers F. Abdulqadri (North-Central); MT Awe South-West and OF Ojiefor (South-South).

