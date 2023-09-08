Customs Blacklists Banks Over Breach Of Agreement

For breaching Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) in relation to customs duty and statutory charge remittances by authorised dealer banks, Acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Wale Adeniyi, has sanctioned defaulting banks.

The decision was the outcome of audit and due process said to be in line with the NCS’s commitment to upholding transparency, accountability and efficiency in revenue collection. The primary objective of their engagement, according to the Service, is to ensure the accurate and timely remittance of Customs duties and other essential funds for national development.

A statement on the sanction explained that despite de-activation of these banks, the Comptroller General had put in place measures to minimise disruptions for importers and stakeholders within the trading ecosystem.

He assured the trading community that all pending assessments would undergo clearance processes in line with international best practice. To this end, importers previously relying on the deactivated banks for duty payments are advised to utilise other authorised dealer banks that comply with NCS regulations.

Stakeholders encountering challenges with a particular bank are encouraged to use alternatives that function appropriately. However, deactivated banks have been assured of being reactivated once they meet all regulatory requirements and settle outstanding remittances.

The Service in addition said collaborative efforts with financial regulators and stakeholders were underway to ensure the efficiency and integrity of the Customs duty collection system.

“The NCS places a priority on trade facilitation, putting stakeholders and Nigerian citizens first, even in the face of non-compliance by some authorized dealer banks. This action underscores the NCS’s commitment to maintaining a fair and transparent customs revenue collection process,” it said.