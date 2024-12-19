Customs Begins Zero Import Duty On CNG, LPG

Share

…promotes 1,419 junior staff

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has begun the implementation of fiscal incentives under the presidential gas for growth initiative.

The implementation is in line with Part 1, Section 5 of the Customs and Excise Tariff Act, which frees machinery, equipment, and spare parts imported for Nigerian gas utilisation from duty payment (zero percy duty rate ) import duty rate.

The exemption encompasses all equipment related to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) imported into Nigeria.

A statement issued by Customs spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, explained that “in addition, the following items are now zero-rated for Value Added Tax (VAT): feed gas for all processed gas, Compressed Natural Gas, imported Liquefied Petroleum Gas, CNG equipment components, conversion and installation services, LPG equipment components, conversion and installation services, and all equipment and infrastructure related to the expansion of CNG, LPG, and the Presidential CNG Initiative, including conversion kits.”

However, the statement clarified that importers seeking to benefit from these incentives must obtain an Import Duty Exemption Certificate (IDEC) from the Federal Ministry of Finance and a letter of support from the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy.

“Furthermore, the importation of LPG under HS Codes 2711.12.00.00, 2711.13.00.00 and 2711.19.00.00 are exempted from both import duty and VAT.

Consequently, all Debit Notes issued to petroleum marketers, who have imported LPG using these codes from August 26, 2019, to date, will be withdrawn by the NCS in line with previous approvals.

“These measures are designed to ameliorate the cost of living, bolster energy security, and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

“The NCS, under the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, is committed to the effective implementation of these incentives and urges all stakeholders to ensure strict and prompt compliance. Meanwhile, the Service has approved the promotion of 1,419 junior officers across various ranks.

This significant decision was ratified during the 10th Management meeting, chaired by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Adeniyi, on November 29, 2024.

The comprehensive promotion list encompasses both general duty and support staff who excelled in the 2024 promotion exercise, customs disclosed in a statement issued by National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.

