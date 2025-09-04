Customs Begins Implementation Of Automated Excise Registration System

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the pilot phase of the Automated Excise Register System (ERS) as part of its ongoing trade modernization agenda.

The activation of the ERS follows a series of field activities, including rigorous User Acceptance Testing (UAT), system validation, and hands-on training sessions for Customs officers and excise factory personnel, the Service said in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada.

According to the statement, the ERS has officially gone live at three key excise facilities: British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) PLC in Oyo State, International Tobacco Company (ITC) Limited in Kwara State, and Leaf Tobacco & Commodities Nigeria Ltd in Kaduna State.

“These factories were deliberately chosen as pilot sites in recognition of their strategic importance to Nigeria’s excise sector and their capacity to provide a strong foundation for the nationwide rollout,” the Service noted.

The pilot phase, conducted between July and August 2025, served as a proving ground for the new platform. Notable outcomes included a 75% efficiency score during UAT at BATN, successful integration of production and reporting systems across the factories, and strengthened collaboration between NCS and factory management.

With the commencement of live operations, all excise-related transactions at the three factories will now be managed exclusively through the ERS, covering the recording of production figures, computation of excise duties, and generation of statutory reports.

The NCS explained that the system is designed to reduce manual documentation, eliminate data inconsistencies, and enhance transparency across the excise value chain. The adoption of the ERS, it stressed, is a critical step toward a more accountable and technology-driven excise administration framework.

The Service further stated that lessons from the pilot phase will guide a nationwide rollout, adding that the ERS is a central pillar of its broader Trade Modernisation Project.

“In its next phases, the ERS will be extended to cover other excise-regulated industries, including beverages, spirits, and additional segments of the manufacturing sector,” the statement added.

The NCS urged industry operators and stakeholders to embrace the reform, provide constructive feedback, and support efforts to build a more robust excise regime that fosters compliance, operational efficiency, and sustainable revenue growth for the Federal Government.