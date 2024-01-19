Customs Auctions 86 Vehicles In Two Weeks Via Relaunched E-Auction Platform

A total of 86 vehicles have been bided and won by Nigerians through Nigera’s Customs Service (NCS) re-launched E-auction platform, the Service’s portal for auctioning of sized and overtime cargoes and automobiles.

The re-launched platform attracted 1137 bids and 1099 registered applicants; 652 successfully paid administration fees while 100 vehicles were uploaded on the window. Customs’ National Public Relations Officer Abdullahi Maiwada confirmed the updates on Friday.

In pursuit of transparent disposal of seized and overtime cargoes, the management of NCS on 16th January 2024 unveiled an improved e-auction platform. This strategic move aligns with the guidelines outlined in the newly enacted Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, showcasing the agency’s dedication to efficiency and fairness.

The NCS emphasizes that successful bidders should promptly download their winning certificates through the provided link in the confirmation email.

Subsequently, winners are required to present the certificate where the goods are domiciled, and the clearance process is expected to be done within seven days.

Customs’ statement stated further: “It’s also pertinent to note that the auctions are periodic and open every Tuesday from 12 noon to 6 pm, providing the public with regular opportunities to select and bid for desired items”

“While we acknowledge occasional glitches reported by participants, potentially attributed to high traffic, our dedicated technical team is actively addressing the situation. We assure the public that initial issues will be swiftly resolved to ensure a seamless experience in all subsequent exercises”.

The Service pledged to uphold transparency, accessibility, and public engagement through its revamped e-auction platform, fostering a fair and efficient process for the disposal of seized and overtime goods.