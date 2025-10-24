Customs Arrests Suspect With N562.5m Hard Drug Along Seme Road

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, has arrested a suspect, Nduak Monday, with a hard drug suspected to be Crystal Methamphetamine, weighing 25 kilograms.

The intercepted substance with a street value of N562. 5 million was made along the Gbaji- Seme road by the roving officers of the unit, who acted on a credible intelligence

The Comptroller of the unit, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, noted that the interception took place at about 1700 hours on the 17th of October, 2025, when a patrol team apprehended the suspect, saying that the suspect was reportedly found in possession of a nylon bag tightly wrapped with sellotape.

Shuaibu stressed that upon examination, the contents of the bag were discovered to be Ice Crystal Methamphetamine weighing 25 kilograms, with an estimated street value of ₦562,500,000.

Shuaibu said: “The seizure underscores the unit’s unwavering commitment to combating smuggling in all its forms and highlights the importance of robust inter-agency collaboration.”

The comptroller added that the unit remained resolute in its mission to work in synergy with relevant agencies and stakeholders to dismantle smuggling networks operating within the zone.

Also, he disclosed that the seized substance had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

While receiving the exhibit and the suspect on behalf of the Chairman and Chief Executive of the NDLEA, the Commander of Narcotics, Lagos State Strategic Command, CN Abubakar Liman, commended the collaborative efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service in the fight against drug trafficking.

“The contributions of the NCS in the ongoing war against drug trafficking are remarkable. We will continue to update the unit as the trial of the suspect progresses in court.”

Liman also commended the Unit “for deepening the realisation of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two agencies.”