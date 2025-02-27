Customs Arrests Suspect With 2,433KG Cannabis, Codeine

Share

The Western Marine Command (WMC) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over 4,973 loaves of cannabis sativa weighing 2,433 kg and 195 bottles of 300 ml codeine to the appropriate authorities in Lagos.

The authorities are the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The command’s Customs Area Controller, Compt.

Paul Bamisaiye, did the handover in Lagos yesterday. Bamisaiye said that the seizure took place along the waterways near Bar Beach Outstation in Lagos through the relentless efforts and commitment of dedicated customs officers.

He said the seizure would aid the fight against drug abuse and illicit trade. “In a recent operation by one of the command patrol team on Monday within Badagry axis, officers arrested two suspects with 29 loaves of Cannabis Sativa concealed in a sack of rebagged rice were intercepted.

“Today, we formally hand over 4,973 loaves of Cannabis Sativa, two suspects and 195 bottles of 300ml codeine to NDLEA and NAFDAC for further investigation and prosecution.

“These seizures were made across the South-Western waterways, reaffirming our commitment at the Western Marine Command to securing our waterways and stopping illicit trade,” Bamisaiye said.

He attributed the success to the strong inter-agency collaboration adding that no single agency can win the fight alone. Bamisaiye said that the government agencies were making real impact collectively.

The Commander, Western Command of NDLEA, Mr Morrison Udo, while receiving the intercepted 4,973 loaves of cannabis sativa and the two suspects, commended the continuous synergy between the agency and the NCS.

Udo said that NDLEA would take the suspect to court for trial, adding that they will carry customs along on the matter.

