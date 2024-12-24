Customs Arrests 49 Suspects, Seizes Goods Worth Over N18bn

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone ‘A” said yesterday, that it has arrested 49 suspected smugglers and seized goods worth over N18 billion in the last two week of December 2024.

Addressing reporters in Lagos, its Area Controller, Kola Oladeji, said the 49 suspects were arrested in connection with seizure of the prohibited items.

He said: “These achievements underscore our determination to protect the nation’s economy and security against illicit cross border trade and movement around our borders.

“We have been working relentlessly to improve smuggling detection methods, leveraging on intelligence to stay ahead of smugglers and prevent the importation of prohibited and harmful products.

“The newly inaugurated “Operation Swift Sting” has recorded remarkable success in the fight against illicit cross border trade with impressive smuggling with impressive arrest in just two weeks.”

“Through this operation,” he said, “we arrested a significant amount of cannabis Sativa, 4,010 bags of foreign parboiled rice in 50kg bag each, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), along with other contraband items.

“It is clear that “Operation Swift Sting” is delivering unbearable heat to the smuggling cartel at the same time ensuring facilitation of compliant Trade with impressive outcome.

