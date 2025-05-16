Customs Arrests 4 Smugglers Over N1.5bn Rice, Recovers N20.7m

Share

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, has intercepted rice, drugs and other contraband worth N1.5 billion in less than one month.

It noted that four smugglers were arrested in connection with the contraband as FOU, Zone A was making efforts to protect the Southwest from economic saboteurs.

The Controller of FOU, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu said on Friday in Lagos that his team acted on credible intelligence and successfully intercepted and seized 7X20 feet containers filled with various illicit items within the Lagos metropolis, adding that the containers were laden with used tyres and vehicle, foreign parboiled rice, new shoes, new clothes and bags.

Shuaibu noted that within three weeks, the unit had inflicted substantial losses on these non-state actors through the interception of numerous illegal goods.

According to him, “notable seizures include: 4,085 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50kg—equivalent to seven trailer loads; 15 illegally imported foreign-used vehicles; 82 packs of Tramadol, with 10 sachets per pack;

246 kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa; 290 jerry cans of premium motor spirit (PMS) and 12 Bales and 4 sacks of used clothing.

“Four suspects were arrested in connection with the various seizures, which have a duty paid value (DPV) of one billion, five hundred and one million, three hundred and twelve thousand, four hundred and twenty-five naira (N1, 501,312,425.00) only.

“The Nigeria Customs Service remains resolute in its efforts to combat smuggling, counterfeit products, and other forms of illicit trade. These achievements testify to our unwavering dedication to protecting our economy and citizens. We will continue to collaborate with sister security agencies and border communities to dismantle the networks engaged in illicit activities.”

In alignment with the principles of open governance advocated by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and the management team, Shuaibu said that he was excited to share the achievements made since he took over the leadership of theunit on April 23, 2025.

The comptroller noted: “Upon my arrival, I committed to leveraging my extensive experience to effectively navigate the complexities of this unit, and I am proud to report that we have remained true to that commitment.

“Our unit generates revenue primarily through the interventions executed by our personnel, issuing Demand Notices (DN) where shortfalls are identified, and conducting auction sales of seized perishable goods. We have diligently optimised these revenue streams to ensure accurate recovery of funds.”

