Customs Arrests 29 Smugglers Over N2.88bn Rice, Other Contraband

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Lagos has arrested 29 smugglers in connection with 21 trailers load of rice and other contraband valued at N2.88 billion.

The service explained on Friday that a total of 206 seizures were made in the 1st quarter of 2024 due to violations of various sections of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

The Controller of the unit, Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu explained that within the first three months of the year 2024 12,278 X 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to 21 trailer loads) were seized.

He listed other seizures as 40 units of used vehicles, 286 cartons of rubber slippers 1,220 cartons of foreign tomato paste, 2,705 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 3,510 pieces of pneumatic used tyres, 330 bales of used clothes and 2,230 kg of Indian Hemp

Others are 1,569 cartons of foreign frozen poultry products, 365 cartons of unmarked drugs, 104 units of Haojuo motorcycles, and 566 cartons of slippers.

Ejibunu added that N305 million was realised as revenue, representing 67 per cent of the N455.2 million revenue target for the year 2024.

He stressed that some officers were shot by some armed men suspected to be smugglers along Igbori Village, in Oyo State, while carrying out their legitimate duties.

Ejibunu explained that some of the officers in the patrol team sustained injuries, noting that the assailants were repelled with superior firepower.

He explained: “Compliant importers are eligible to access the Service’s preferential treatment through preferential trade programmes such as the fast track, the advance ruling, and the Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) programme. It is a programme that allows all compliant economic operators involved in the international movement of goods to apply for AEO status. While the focus is maintained on high-risk operators and the facilitation of legitimate trade.

“By complying with all relevant regulations and laws, importers and traders can steer clear of costly fines and penalties that may arise as a consequence of non-compliance. It enhances a good reputation, demonstrates reliability, and trustworthiness, and ensures smooth Customs and other statutory regulatory clearance procedures. This in turn reduces delays and potential disruptions in the supply chain.

“Smuggling is the illegal movement of goods either within the country or across international borders in violation of applicable laws as prescribed by the Nigeria Customs Service Act (2023) and other extant regulations.

Citizens should avoid smuggling because it is a criminal offence against the state; participating in it has legal consequences such as hefty fines, imprisonment, or other legal sanctions.

‘For example, Section 228 (false statements/declaration), section 231(counterfeiting any seal, signature, initials or any mark used by any officer), section 229 (an intentional entry of goods for less duty payment) etc. Therefore, citizens must avoid smuggling because it not only poses legal and safety risks but also undermines the well-being of society as a whole.

“Smuggling impacts society negatively by short-changing the economy through tax evasion, affects public health and safety, distorts the balance of fair business competitiveness, and also serves as an instrument for the achievement of other criminal activities.”