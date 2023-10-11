Customs arrests 14 smugglers over 35,100 litres of PMS, other contraband

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, has arrested 14 smugglers 35,100 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 1,100 liters of diesel and other contraband. Also, the service intercepted 12 trailer loads of rice (7,029 50kg) foreign parboiled rice, 1×40 foot container carrying 360 bales of used clothes and 1×40 foot container containing 150 cartons of ladies’ handbags, 50 bales of nickers, 20-foot container of unprocessed wood, 106 cartons of foreign frozen poultry, 55 pieces of used fridges, 110 pieces of used compressors, 148 cartons of foreign soap, 121 cartons of expired hair oil and 25 units of tokunbo vehicles valued at N1.7 billion.

The Comptroller General of the service, Adewale Adeniyi explained in lagos that the unit generated more than N72.8 million revenue through meticulous documentary checks and the issuance of Demand Notices on consignments that were found to have paid lesser amounts than the appropriate customs duty. He stated that investigations on some of these seizures were ongoing, including violating import/export guidelines, concealment, undervaluation, wrong classification, smuggling and contravening policy directives. The comptroller general commended the Hussein Ejibunu-led FOU for living up to expectations on the customs anti-smuggling mandate. Adeniyi urged importers and licensed agents to make sincere declarations, adhere to existing import and export guidelines and avoid the risk of losing their investments.

He noted: “Compliance is not only a legal obligation but also a strategic choice that ensures the smooth and efficient flow of goods across our borders.” Adeniyi said that the objectives of its anti smuggling operations was two-fold; to discourage potential traders from engaging in smuggling activities and to inflict financial losses on active smugglers.