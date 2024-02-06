Customs Arrests 10 Smugglers, Seizes N854m PMS, Rice, Other Contraband

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A has intercepted 3,653 x 50-kilogramme bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent to 6.5 trailer loads) 23,025 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other seizures valued at N854million.

Most of the seizures were intercepted between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin border towns.

The Area Controller of the unit, Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu explained on Tuesday in Lagos that 10 smugglers were arrested in connection with various seizures.

Ejibunu listed other seizures as 241 bales of used clothes 1,490 kg of Indian Hemp, 1,220 cartons of foreign tomato paste, 983 pieces of used tyres, 104 units of Haojuo motorcycles, 556 cartons of slippers and 11 units of used vehicles.

He noted that the impact of smuggling had very serious repercussions on the economy, the environment, health and security, saying that to restrain the trend of illegal commercial activities, there was a need for collaboration and strong partnerships with other critical stakeholders through the sharing of information and intelligence.

The comptroller stressed that the status of the goods was found to have contravened different sections of the Customs Act (2023), while some were expired at the time of importation; others flaunted the import statutory guidelines.

Ejibunu said: “In a continuous and renewed vigour to fight smuggling, we activated an enhanced intelligence gathering and information sharing mechanism, and were able to identify some new smuggling hot spots and schemes employed by smugglers. This strategy yielded 60 seizures worth a total duty paid value of N854,156,712. The following major seizures were recorded within January 2024.

“A total of ten suspects were arrested in connection with some of the goods. On revenue recovery, the sum of N83,141,803.60 was generated through documentary checks and issuance of demand notices on consignments that were found to have been short-paid.

“The general public is encouraged to be aware of the consequences of smuggling and its harmful effects; because it is this awareness that would help to reduce the demand for smuggled goods and discourage individuals from participating in smuggling activities.

“Having established the fact that smuggling is a crime which affects the general wellbeing of the nation; it becomes compelling for all patriotic citizens to join the enforcement and regulatory agencies to curb the menace of smuggling.

“Smuggling is a crime that has to do with; the act of false declaration and concealment of goods, the use of unapproved routes and ports for the exportation or importation of goods, forging of Customs documents, willful under-payment of Customs duties, and trafficking in prohibited or restricted goods among others.”