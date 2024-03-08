Customs Arrest Nine Over N751 Exotic Vehicles, Rice, Other Contraband

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Lagos has intercepted 11 exotic used vehicles, 28,000 Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 3,779 X 50kg bags of foreign rice and other contraband valued at N751 million.

The service noted that nine smugglers were arrested in connection with some of the seizures.

The Controller of the unit, Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu also explained on Friday that the seized vehicles were worth over N200 million, saying that smugglers of the vehicles met the anti-smuggling stiff resistance against their duty evasion and deviant behaviour.

The comptroller added that a reference case was the smuggling of foreign parboiled rice in petroleum jerrycans along Ajilete in Ogun State, noting that it was not only illegal but also exposed the potential consumers to the risk of eating contaminated grains that had poisonous properties possibly from premium motor spirit (PMS), diesel, or other petroleum products.

Also, he added that the unit intercepted of export bound three trucks headed to the Republic of Benin laden with 880 bags of white beans, 584 bags of onions and 18 bags of dry pepper at Ajilete/Idiroko road in Ogun state, noting that instead of seizing the food items, the unit ensured the trucks were re-directed to the Nigerian markets where they were sold to Nigerians by the owners.

Ejibunu explained: “A total of 3,779 X 50kg bags of suspected foreign rice equivalent to over seven trailer loads worth over N365m were seized from various parts of the South West.

Other items seized in the month under review include one locally made gun and six pieces of empty cartridges at Abeokuta road, 731 parcels of Indian hemp weighing 482kg, a 1 X 40ft container found to contain 286 cartons of new rubber slippers, seven units of used motorcycles, 28,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 2,420 pieces of used tyres.

“In line with Federal Government policies at ensuring food security for its teaming population as well as address the high cost of living which the Comptroller General of Customs and the management are pursuing with vigour, this unit has demonstrated its passion and willingness to cross the teeth and dot the eyes in fighting smuggling. That explains the drastic reduction in rice smuggling and fuel bunkering.

“Due to violation of various sections of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, and the federal government import and export prohibition guidelines, we vigorously and relentlessly prosecuted our anti-smuggling campaign which resulted in a total number of 93 seizures, arrest of 9 suspects made to prevent smuggling and protect our national economy. The seizures made are worth a total duty paid value of N751,127,025.”

Ejibunu added that N78.16 million was recovered as revenue into the Federation Account through the issuance of demand notices (DN) on Customs duties that were discovered to be underpaid.

As usual, rice was at the top of the list of our February 2024 seizures in terms of volume and value.

He noted: “As we approach the Easter celebration, we have strengthened our intelligence-led anti-smuggling operations strategies to forestall any attempt by smugglers and duty evaders to circumvent the law.

It gives me great delight to once again welcome you to this press briefing aimed at informing Nigerians on our anti-smuggling exploits and discouraging them from smuggling, and duty evasion through under-declaration and under-valuation.”