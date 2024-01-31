Customs Arrest Man Over Recruitment Scandal

A 50-year-old man, Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim has been taken into custody by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on suspicion of engaging in fraudulent operations and posing as the Comptroller-General of Customs and other high-ranking government officials.

According to NCS spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, the arrest is based on intelligence obtained by the Service’s Customs Police Unit of the service.

“The suspect, Ibrahim, was apprehended for his involvement in impersonating the Comptroller-General of Customs, Chief of Staff to the President, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior,” Maiwada said.

Maiwada claimed that the suspect defrauded numerous unsuspecting citizens into paying him money for the issuance of ‘job appointment letters,’ extorting more than N1 million from them.

READ ALSO:

“This arrest underscores the relentless effort of the Nigeria Customs Service in mitigating and combating criminal elements who exploit the service’s name for fraudulent activities,” Maiwada said.

He added that Ibrahim was found in possession of counterfeit documents, including fake Customs and NSCDC appointment letters.

Other exhibits obtained from Ibrahim include forged introduction letters purportedly signed by high-ranking government officials, along with many other items.

According to Maiwada, during questioning, Ibrahim admitted to taking part in the fraudulent crime.

With the words, “the service remains vigilant in identifying and apprehending individuals engaged in criminal acts that are aimed at tarnishing its reputation and exploiting unsuspecting members of the public,” he reaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to upholding the law and shielding citizens from fraudulent activities.

Maiwada further exhorted the public to notify the proper authorities of any suspicious activity.