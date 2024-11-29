Customs, Army Synergise To Stop Proliferation Of Weapons

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigerian Army (NA) have agreed to synergise in a significant move to combat the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

The partnership was struck during a familiarisation visit by the Commander of 3 Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmed Muhammad Tukur, to the Kano/ Jigawa Area Command’s Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Dauda Ibrahim Chana.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening the nation’s security architecture, by preventing illicit trade of small arms and light weapons, which has been facilitating smuggling, banditry, terrorism and general crime in the region.

Gen. Tukur and Chana emphasised the importance of interagency cooperation in tackling the menace of smuggling and proliferation of arms, reaffirming their commitment to synergy and collaboration.

Tukur acknowledged the critical role of customs in preventing the influx of illicit arms and ammunition and pledged the Nigerian Army’s support in enhancing customs’ operational capacity.

He praised the Nigerian Army’s involvement in training and capacity-building programmes that so many customs personnel benefitted from that were designed to enhance their skills and career development.

A spokesman for Kano/Jigawa Area Command, SC Saidu Nuruddeen, added: “The partnership between the NCS and the Nigerian Army demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing the security challenges posed by small arms proliferation.” “By working together, the two agencies aim to create a safer and more secure environment for Nigerians.”

