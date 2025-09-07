Custom’s Apapa Command Contributes N3.7trn To Nigeria In 16 Months

In just 16 months, the Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), ACG Babatunde Olomu, PhD, transformed the nation’s busiest port into a powerhouse of revenue generation and enforcement, contributing a staggering N3.7 trillion to government coffers. That is also while tightening security through high-profile seizures of contraband goods.

His leadership has not only boosted national revenue but also reinforced Customs’ role as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic stability and national security.

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, declared that Nigeria had met its revenue target for 2025 ahead of schedule and would no longer rely on borrowing to fund its budget.

While addressing stakeholders, who visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the president said his administration’s non-oil revenue drive had yielded enough to meet this year’s projections by August, reducing Nigeria’s dependence on external loans.

Also, on the same day, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced that it met and surpassed the revenue target of the service in the first half of 2025.

According to the service after its 63rd board meeting, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the service surpassed the H1 revenue target by 11.85 per cent.

According to the Service’s National Public Relations Officer, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, the total revenue was N3.68 trillion between January and June 2025. This figure represents 55.93 per cent of its annual revenue target.

The Customs Spokesman said the figure generated in the first 6 months of the year, surpassed the projected revenue for the period by N390,197,847,119.32.

However, the Federal Government cannot achieve this laudable feat of meeting revenue targets in August without the contribution of the Customs Service, who contribute massively to the country’s revenue profile through the collection of import duties from importers, manufacturers and clearing agents across the country.

The e-service achieved this through cutting-edge technology that helped to block revenue leakages, ensure fast clearance of cargo and reduce human interface.

Also, the Service wouldn’t have contributed to achieving the revenue target without the contributions of the Apapa Command of the Service.

For instance, the Apapa Command under the leadership of ACG Babatunde Olomu, has contributed immensely to the revenue generated by the Customs Service and the Federal Government.

The Command, which hitherto, contributed 35 per cent of the total revenue of the service has in the last 16 months, since the appointment of ACG Olomu, increased its revenue contribution to the service.

ACG Olomu, who took over the mantle of leadership of the Command on May 5, 2024, generated a whopping N3.7 trillion between May 2024 and July 2025.

Giving a breakdown, the Command generated N175.139 billion in May 2024; N178.265 billion in June; N201.853billion in July; N189.544 billion in August; N193.930 billion in September; N264.455 billion in October; N229.320 billion in November and N252.530 billion in December 2024.

In January 2025, ACG Olomu generated N269. 323 billion; N216.988 billion in February; N215.910 billion in March; N230.713 billion in April; N230.712 billion in May; N209.181 billion in June; N214.509 billion in July, and N215 billion generated in August, giving a total of N3.709 trillion in the last 16 months he held sway.

Anti-smuggling operations

Also, in the 15 months Olomu held sway, the command intercepted 75 containers of various items such as assorted rifles, ammunition, expired pharmaceuticals, fake drugs and even banned substances such as Codeine, Tramadol, used clothing, expired margarine, Codeine syrup, wild animal skins, and stolen vehicles.

Other seizures included containers of stolen vehicles, restricted security gadgets.