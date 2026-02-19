Customs’ AEO Programme Rakes N1.585trn Revenue

The Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded revenue of ₦1.585 trillion after certification, reflecting a growth of ₦362.79 billion (29.68%) for the 51 AEO-certified entities as of 27 October 2025.

The revenue increased from ₦1.222 trillion before certification to ₦1.585 trillion after certification, Customs spokesperson Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada said in a statement issued on Thursday. The Service also disclosed the suspension of AEO-certified companies for breaches of the programme’s guidelines.

The AEO Programme contributed 21.77% to NCS’s total revenue collection of ₦7.281 trillion in 2025, while customs duties paid rose by 85.66% due to enhanced compliance and increased volumes of legitimate trade, the statement added, quoting the AEO Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) report.

The programme achieved an average compliance rate of 85.45%, with the highest at 100% and the lowest at 60%. The evaluation applied rigorous methodologies to ensure objectivity, transparency, and alignment with the World Customs Organization (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards and the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

In the area of trade facilitation, AEO participation reduced average cargo clearance time from 168 hours to 41 hours, representing a 75.60% time saving. Company operating costs declined by 57.2%, while demurrage payments dropped by 90%, limiting capital flight to foreign-owned port service providers and strengthening foreign exchange retention. Overall trade efficiency improved by 77.11% through digitalisation, simplified procedures, and targeted risk management.

The Service commended several firms for their compliance with the AEO programme, including Coleman Technical Industries Limited, WACOT Rice Limited, ROMSON Oil Field Services Ltd, WACOT Limited, Chi Farms Ltd, CORMART Nigeria Ltd, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. These companies achieved a cumulative voluntary remittance of over a billion naira into the Federation Account following self-initiated transaction reviews and disclosures.

“These actions reflect the strengthening of post-clearance audit mechanisms and a growing culture of voluntary compliance within the trading community,” Customs affirmed.

Notwithstanding these gains, the Service identified a compliance breach involving a recently certified AEO company that engaged in false declaration of consignments contrary to programme obligations. Consequently, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, directed the immediate suspension of the company’s AEO status in accordance with the AEO Guidelines, the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards, and Section 112 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

The Service reiterated that the AEO Programme is founded on trust, transparency, and continuous compliance.

“While compliant operators will continue to benefit from expedited clearance and reduced inspection, appropriate sanctions will be applied where violations are established. The Service remains resolute in safeguarding national revenue, facilitating legitimate trade, and preserving the integrity and global credibility of Nigeria’s AEO framework,” the statement concluded.