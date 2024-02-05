Customers’ deposits in 7 banks hit N24trn in 2023

Despite the harsh business environment and fierce competition from Fintech companies, financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2023, so far released by deposit moneybanks (DMBs) in the country, indicate that lenders still significantly grew their customer deposits last year compared with the corresponding period of 2022, findings by New Telegraph has shown. Specifically, an analysis of the unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 of seven DMBs shew that they grew their total customer deposits by N8.49 trillion or 54.66 per cent to N24.02 trillion at the end of last year compared with N15.53 trillion at the end of 2022.

The seven DMBs are: FBN Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group Plc, Wema Bank Plc, Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc. A breakdown of the results indicates that FBN Holdings’ customer deposits jumped by N3.75 trillion or 52.60 per cent to N10.87 trillion at the end of 2023 from N7.12 trillion at the end 2022. Similarly, Fidelity Bank grew its customer deposits by N1.47 trillion or 56.93 per cent to N4.05 trillion at the end of 2023 from N2.58 trillion at the end of the preceding year. FCMB Group’s customer deposits also headed north, rising by N1.15 trillion or 58.91 per cent to N3.09 trillion at the end of December compared with N1.94 trillion at the end of 2022.

For Stanbic IBTC Holdings, the lender reported customer deposits of N2.07 trillion at the end of last year compared with the N1.25 trillion it recorded at the end of 2022, showing that its customer deposits increased by N827.54 billion or 66.45 per cent in 2023. Wema Bank’s customer deposits surged by N701.96 billion or 60.21 per cent to N1.87 trillion at the end last year as against N1.17 trillion at the end of 2022. Sterling Financial Holdings Company grew its customer deposits by N513.65 billion or 38.68 per cent to N1.84 trillion at the end of December from N1.33 trillion at the end of 2022. Non-Interest lender, Jaiz Bank’s, customer current deposits increased by N83.65 billion to N224.46 billion at the end of 2023 compared with N140.81 billion at the end of the previous year.

Analysts note that the seven DMBs were able to grow their customer deposits last year despite the negative impact on the economy of the cash shortage, occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy, as well as the fallout of the general election. Furthermore, contrary to the impression in some quarters that increased competition from Fintech companies will negatively affect DMBs’ customer deposits growth, financial experts say that the lenders are effectively leveraging digital technologies to grow their customer deposits. For instance, commenting on FBN Holdings Plc’s H1’ 2023 financial statements, the company’s Group Managing Director, Nnamdi Okonkwo, said: “FBN Holdings has continued to deliver a strong financial performance despite the complex operating environment, thanks to our reinforced foundations, deep market understanding, strong risk management, and execution capabilities. “Across our businesses, we continue to focus on customer-centric innovations with strong transactional and digital capabilities supported by sound risk management practices to anticipate and creatively deliver products and services that delight the different customer segments that we serve. Furthermore, we are committed to leveraging technology via digital platforms to enhance operational efficiency.”