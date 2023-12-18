Customers commend FirstBank’s ‘Win Big’ promo

Customers of First Bank of Nigeria Limited who have been rewarded with N100,000 each in the lender’s ongoing “Win Big” promo, have commended it on the initiative, which according to them, has further strengthened their loyalty in the leading financial institution. The customers, who spoke at the official presentation of the N100,000 to winners in Lagos last Friday, also lauded the credibility of the promo draws. Mr. Balogun Jelili Adekunle, who was present to receive his prize, said he never expected to emerge as one of the winners of the N100,000 prize category and expressed his gratitude to FirstBank for introducing the promo. He said: I was sleeping when my phone made the alert sound. I was wondering who could send me this type of wonderful credit alert. I later saw that it was from FirstBank.

I’m very grateful. I pray for FirstBank for what they have done for my family. When I showed the credit alert of the N100,000 to my wife, she was very happy that such a thing can happen to my family. So I wish them more power to their elbow. I urge other customers to patronise FirstBank.” Also speaking at the event, another winner, Joy Nsikan, said she never expected to be among the winners, adding that when she got an SMS from FirstBank that she won N100,000, she initially thought the message had been sent by scammers. She said: “I got an SMS from FirstBank that ‘you have won N100,000’. But I thought it was from one of these scammers. I did not even bother checking whether it was genuine or not. It was in the night when I got home that I said let me just check this message again. “Normally, these scammers will put a number at the end of the message to say call this number to claim you prize, but I did not see any number. I did not also get any SMS alert to indicate that I had won N100,000.

So I ran to my app to check and I saw that my account had been credited with N100,000. I thought that maybe it was an error and they would probably reverse it. But the following day it was there, two days later it was still there, so I said this is real. Then I checked and discovered that they are a running a promo. I said that is nice. Really, it was a very pleasant surprise. She said that the promo shows that FirstBank appreciates its customers. “I say thank you to FirstBank. Its a good promo; appreciating customers is good. It will give customers the confidence to want to do more with the bank. They should keep it up,” Nsikan added. New Telegraph reports that the four-month Win Big promo, which started on 23 October 2023 and will run till 23 February 2023, will reward several new and existing customers of the bank with a total cash reward of N170 million. At the end of the four-month promo, 1,240 new and existing customers would have been rewarded with N100,000.00 each as each month will have 310 new and existing customers winning N100,000.

Up to 40,000 customers who reactivate their dormant account stand a chance to win free airtime as 10,000 customers will be rewarded with free airtime monthly for reactivating their dormant account. In addition, six customers will emerge lucky winners of N1,000,000 each in the grand finale draw. Speaking at the draws held on December 1, which were monitored by officials of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), First Bank’s Head of Personal Banking, Ikemefula Nwachukwu, said: “The Win Big Promo aligns with the FirstBand brand, symbolized by the Elephant, which stands for a financial colossus. The promo is driven to appreciate and reward our customers (savings and current account holders) for their patronage and unwavering support of the FirstBank brand.”